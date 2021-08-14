Road Policing Focus In Manawatū

Manawatū Police stopped around 700 vehicles on Wednesday in a road policing

operation focused on unsafe driving behaviours.

Staff from both Palmerston North and Feilding were involved in Wednesday's

operation, which focused on educating drivers and ensuring people were

wearing seatbelts, and not driving impaired or distracted.

Sergeant Tony Mafi says in general the driving behaviour displayed was good,

however he was still disappointed to find 68 infringement notices issued for

offences such as speeding, drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts

correctly, and using cellphones while driving.

“It is important we look out for each other and keep each other safe on our

roads," says Sergeant Mafi.

“We all know wearing your seatbelt means you are less likely to be

seriously injured or killed in a crash. We all know the faster you go the

greater the risk of serious injury or death. We all know cellphones are a

major distraction and contributor to serious crashes, and we all know alcohol

and drugs don’t go with driving. Yet these offences are still being

committed."

“Please make it click, put down the phone, adhere to the speed

restrictions, and don’t drink and drive - it really is that easy to keep

yourself, your passengers, and everyone on our roads safe.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

