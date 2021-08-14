Road Policing Focus In Manawatū
Manawatū Police stopped around 700 vehicles on Wednesday
in a road policing
operation focused on unsafe driving behaviours.
Staff from both Palmerston North and
Feilding were involved in Wednesday's
operation, which focused on educating drivers and ensuring people were
wearing seatbelts, and not driving impaired or distracted.
Sergeant Tony Mafi says in general
the driving behaviour displayed was good,
however he was still disappointed to find 68 infringement notices issued for
offences such as speeding, drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts
correctly, and using cellphones while driving.
“It is important we look out for
each other and keep each other safe on our
roads," says Sergeant Mafi.
“We all know wearing your seatbelt
means you are less likely to be
seriously injured or killed in a crash. We all know the faster you go the
greater the risk of serious injury or death. We all know cellphones are a
major distraction and contributor to serious crashes, and we all know alcohol
and drugs don’t go with driving. Yet these offences are still being
committed."
“Please make it click, put
down the phone, adhere to the speed
restrictions, and don’t drink and drive - it really is that easy to keep
yourself, your passengers, and everyone on our roads safe.”
