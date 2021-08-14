Name Release - Owairaka Valley Road

Police can now release the name of the man who was located deceased on Owairaka Valley Road, Te Awamutu on Thursday morning.

He was Joseph Jenkins, aged 20, from Australia.

Joseph was in New Zealand studying and was attending an outdoor adventure camp in the Te Awamutu area at the time of his death.

“Enquiries undertaken so far indicate that Joseph was walking along Owairaka Valley Road when he was struck by a vehicle, causing fatal injuries,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.

Police would like to hear from anyone who travelled along Owairaka Valley Road between 10pm on Wednesday 11 August and 2.30am Thursday 12 August.

This includes anyone with dash cam footage, and anyone with CCTV cameras along Arapuni, Owairaka Valley and Mellsop Roads.

“We have the utmost sympathy for Joseph’s parents and his family and friends, who are understandably traumatised by his death,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Patterson.

“Our inquiry team is working hard to support them as much as we can, and to provide them with answers about Joseph’s death.”

If you can help, please get in touch via 105 or email Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson at anthony.hodgson@police.govt.nz, quoting file number 210812/6788.

