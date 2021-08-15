Northern Motorway down to one lane following crash
Sunday, 15 August 2021, 5:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northern Motorway down to one lane following crash,
Rosedale, Auckland - Auckland City
14 August
The
Northern Motorway is down to one lane, following a multiple
vehicle crash
at Rosedale, Auckland.
Police were
notified of the crash, between the Greville Road on ramp
and
Upper Harbour Highway off ramp around 8pm.
Traffic
travelling southbound is reported to be heavy and motorists
are asked
to expect delays and avoid the area if
possible.
One person is reported to be seriously
injured, and indications are there
have been minor to
moderate injuries sustained by four others.
The Serious
Crash Unit is in attendance.
