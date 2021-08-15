Northern Motorway down to one lane following crash

Northern Motorway down to one lane following crash, Rosedale, Auckland - Auckland City



14 August

The Northern Motorway is down to one lane, following a multiple vehicle crash

at Rosedale, Auckland.

Police were notified of the crash, between the Greville Road on ramp and

Upper Harbour Highway off ramp around 8pm.

Traffic travelling southbound is reported to be heavy and motorists are asked

to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

One person is reported to be seriously injured, and indications are there

have been minor to moderate injuries sustained by four others.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.



© Scoop Media

