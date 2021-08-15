UPDATE: Operation Medbury homicide investigation

The scene examination of Medbury Terrace continues today following the death of Zion Purukamu.

"This is an extensive scene for our staff to methodically examine and we're grateful to the residents for their understanding and co-operation," says Detective Inspector Michael Ford.

Police continue to provide support to Zion's whānau, and have now had the opportunity to speak with the two other victims in hospital.

Interviews with people who were in the area at the time of the party are ongoing today.

"It's been over 24 hours since Zion died and we know there are people out there who attended the party and have not yet come forward.

"We encourage you to do so even if you don't think you have anything relevant to tell us, or you believe a friend may have already given us the same details. Every piece of information helps us build a timeline of what occurred and who was there."

Police still want to receive any photos or footage captured on phones, dash cameras or CCTV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Operation Medbury via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800

555 111.

© Scoop Media

