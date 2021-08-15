Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Warbirds At Ardmore Tarmac Day - Marks The Battle Of Britain

Sunday, 15 August 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: NZ Warbirds Association Inc

NZ Warbirds at Ardmore are excited to invite members of the public to come out to Ardmore and join them on September 19th to commemorate the Battle of Britain and take part in the first of our Tarmac Day series, a more intimate ground based event perfect for to get up close and personal to our fleet of amazing heritage aircraft and talk to our passionate display pilots, members and volunteers.

Event organiser and volunteer Alan Purdy says that the association is very proud to again not only commemorate the Battle of Britain and salute those men and woman who took part and those who sadly lost their lives, but also have our pilots with their aircraft available to talk with visitors and help them appreciate what it might have been like to fly in such a campaign and how learn how the aircraft performs. We will be hosting WW2 reenactors and military vehicles to complete our line up and give visitors an insight into the style of uniforms worn in the day and the ground transport they used.

Watch as our Roaring Forties Harvard display team get airborne to perform a commemorative flypast at approximately 11:00am over the Auckland War Memorial Museum, Cenotaph and surrounding areas in conjunction with the RNZAF Association and then return to Ardmore for an overhead buzz and break before landing and being available to speak to all our visitors.

The Battle of Britain was a major air campaign fought over southern England in the summer and autumn of 1940, the battle peaked on September 15, 1940. With around 3000 taking part in the Battle of Britain, just on 135 of these were New Zealanders serving with fighter, bomber and coastal commands, and one of the very successful Group Commanders was none other than kiwi and Thames born ace, Air Vice-Marshall Keith Park.

Bring a picnic, or buy from a food and coffee truck on-site, entry tickets will be available on the day at the gate, sunshine or rain. NZ Warbirds members Free, Adults only $15, School-age $5, Pre-school Free.

The next New Zealand Warbirds at Ardmore show will be commemorating the attack on Pearl Harbor in WWII and is being held at Ardmore on Sunday 5th December 2021.

