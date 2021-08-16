Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Mid Canterbury intersection safety upgrade begins

Monday, 16 August 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Work on a major intersection upgrade in Ashburton, Mid Canterbury, begins this week. The aim is to make it safer for school students, people who bike or walk and all road users to get around the growing town.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is working with Ashburton District Council, iwi and KiwiRail to improve the intersections of West Street (SH1) and East Street with Walnut Avenue.

Two roundabouts will be replaced with traffic lights, the railway level crossing will be upgraded, and walking and biking facilities will be improved.

The project is the 14th of the NZ Upgrade projects to start construction with three smaller projects underway in other parts of the South Island/ Te Wai Pounamu.

Te Wera King, Upoko, Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, Jo Luxton, MP for Rangitata, and Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown were joined by a small group of community leaders, and members of the project team at a blessing and sod turning event this morning (Monday August 16), marking the start of site preparation.

Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships James Caygill says the changes will improve safety and access for local people, help reduce delays and make it easier for larger vehicles to travel through the intersections.

“This is an exciting and much anticipated project that will make a real difference for Mid Canterbury people and all road users,” he says.

“The changes will transform the two intersections. They will keep traffic moving and make it safer for school students and other people biking and walking to confidently get around as the district grows.”

Ashburton is one of three growing rural town centres – including West Melton near Christchurch and Tinwald south of Ashburton – to benefit from a $45 million package of rural intersection safety improvements in Canterbury. It is a component of the larger Canterbury package, part of the Government’s $8.7 billion NZ Upgrade Programme investment, designed to save lives and get cities and regions moving with greater ease.

Contractor Fulton Hogan will carry out the work in Ashburton, with the project expected to take 18 months and be complete in late 2022/early 2023.

The first couple of weeks on-site will involve locating services, testing ground conditions and clearing the site so contractors can begin to widen the road and carry out other works.

A 30km/h speed restriction and other traffic management will be in place during the project to help keep road users and road workers safe. People are urged to travel through the site with extra care and attention.

  • There will mostly be two lanes of traffic available on SH1, with Stop/Go used intermittently.
  • Work will be undertaken Monday – Friday, 7am – 7pm, with occasional weekend work.
  • Neighbours will be notified if night works are required.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fall Of Kabul


Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 