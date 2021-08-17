Police renews public appeal for missing Auckland woman
Police renewing public appeal in search for missing Auckland woman
Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin, Counties Manukau Police:
Police are releasing new information as part of a
renewed public appeal into
the disappearance of Auckland woman Leonie Emery.
Leonie was reported missing to Police
in February 2019, but was last seen by
her family in January 2018.
She would have been 26 years old when she
was last seen by her family.
Given the long period of time since Leonie has been missing and lack of
contact, Police and Leonie’s family have grave concerns for her welfare.
Police have been investigating her disappearance since she was reported
missing and further enquiries have now sighted Leonie in Ngāruawāhia on 26
January 2018. We did not previously have this sighting or information so it
is extremely relevant to our investigation.
We
believe she travelled to Ngaruawahia on 12 January 2018. We
are very
interested in finding out how she travelled there and her movements during
the 12 to 26 January 2018.
We are also very keen to hear from anyone who saw
Leonie in the Ngāruawāhia
area or knows anything about her disappearance. It may have been that she has left Ngāruawāhia so we are also hoping anyone who has any information on
Leonie’s whereabouts will get in touch with us urgently.
Police are keeping an open mind as to
the circumstances surrounding
Leonie’s disappearance and this is still being treated as a missing persons
case.
Leonie moved around regularly which is
why her family did not immediately
have concerns for her safety.
Police have carried out significant enquiries into
Leonie’s disappearance
and we are determined to find out what has happened to her and provide her
family with some form of closure.
Anyone with information can report
this via 105 quoting file number
190222/9022 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.