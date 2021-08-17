Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Goff Backs Decision To Move To Level 4, Calls On Aucklanders To Follow Health Guidelines

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 6:56 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Phil Goff said the government has made the right decision in acting quickly and decisively to move to level four in response to the detection of a COVID-19 case in the community.

“The Australian experience with the Delta variant of COVID-19 shows that a soft response to an outbreak means that it can quickly get out of control,” he says.

“To get back to living normally and safely, minimising the risk of the virus spreading is essential.

“At this point, we don’t know how the positive case contracted COVID, which means other cases may already be out in the community. It’s wise to take a precautionary response.

“I absolutely understand the frustration that people will naturally feel in having their lives disrupted. This will be hard on people separated from their families and hard on people and businesses whose incomes will be affected.

“However, this is what we have to do. To successfully contain the spread of the virus everyone has to play their part and follow the rules. We have a collective responsibility to each other, and it is unacceptable for anyone out of selfish reasons to put themselves, their families and their communities at risk.

“Please ensure that you follow all health guidelines as we have learned to do in the past.

“Stay home except to access essential services and stay within your bubble. Wash your hands frequently, wear a face mask, use your QR code if you go out, exercise locally, maintain physical distancing and if you are ill, self-isolate and get tested.

“We have defeated this virus before, and we will do it again if we do what is necessary.

“Council public facilities such as libraries, leisure centres and pools, the museum, zoo, halls, playgrounds and public toilets will be closed.

“Auckland Transport will continue its core services for essential workers, but passengers need to socially distance and wear masks.

“Other essential services such as recycling and waste collection, maintaining water and other infrastructure will continue.

“However, most council workers outside of these categories will work from home.

“Council resources will be available to help our public health services and any other appropriate social services as required.

“Please stay calm. There is no need to panic buy. Supermarkets and other essential suppliers will remain open. Please be considerate and think of others,” Mayor Goff said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 