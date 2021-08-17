Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Metlink Moving To Saturday Timetable At Alert Level 4

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 8:03 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Following the Government’s alert level 4 announcement, Metlink has confirmed it will start to move to a Saturday timetable for bus and train services as the country enters into Alert Level 4 from 11:59pm Tuesday 17 August 2021.

Metlink General Manager Scott Gallacher says public transport will continue to be available for essential service workers, and to enable communities to access supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities in accordance with Government directions.

“The Metlink team are confident that Saturday timetables will be the right fit for the significantly reduced demand, but we will be closely checking things as we all adjust to the new services, and making adjustments where necessary” says Mr Gallacher.

Two metre physical distancing on board services will return and fares will remain in place across the region but cash handling will be removed. Snapper, 10-trip tickets and monthly passes will be the only form of valid fares. Ticket offices at rail stations will also be closed during alert level 4.

“It’s important for us to limit interactions between people during alert level 4 and removing cash takes away the multiple transactions between staff and passengers, keeping everyone safe,” says Scott Gallacher.

Metlink passengers will see the following changes across the network:


Ferry

  • Ferry services will not operate for the duration of the alert level 4 period.

Rail

· From midnight trains will start to move to a Saturday time table

· Fares in full effect – 10-trip tickets and monthly passes will be the only fares accepted and Metlink staff will not be physically checking tickets on board

· Ticket offices at stations will be closed

· In line with the Saturday timetable, the Melling line will not be running

· The Wairarapa line will be replaced by buses

· Passengers will need to board the middle two cars while the front and rear cars are for train crew

· Updated timetables will be live on the Metlink app and website as soon as possible. RTI displays will take a few days to catch up but messaging is scrolling today on the bottom of each display.

Bus

  • From midnight buses will start to move to a Saturday timetable
  • Fares in full effect – Snapper cards will be the only fares accepted
  • As part of the move to Saturday timetables, Metlink school bus services will not run from Wednesday 18 August 2021
  • Buses will no longer board from the front door. Metlink apologises to customers who rely on the accessibility options provided at the front door and encourages passengers to find out more about Total Mobility services during this time by calling 0800 801 700.
  • Updated timetables will be live on the Metlink app and website as soon as possible. RTI displays will take a few days to catch up but messaging is scrolling today on the bottom of each display.

“While we all adjust to alert level 4, I want to assure people needing to travel that no one will be left behind. We want all passengers to continue to provide feedback on the service during this time. They can phone, email, use our website or social media channels to let us know what’s working and what needs to be tweaked,” says Scott Gallacher.

For the peace of mind of all passengers and staff, Metlink has continued its COVID-19 deep cleaning regime throughout all alert levels, QR codes are in place on all vehicles for contact tracing and face coverings remain mandatory on all services.

“Metlink continues to work closely with Government, unions and operators to ensure the ongoing health and welfare of Metlink’s public transport staff while providing this essential public service to essential workers and our communities,” says Mr Gallacher.

Further updates will be posted on Metlink’s website and app when available.

