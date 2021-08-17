Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Public Transport At Alert Level 4

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 8:38 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

8.30pm Tuesday 17 August 2021

As we prepare to enter Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm tonight, Metro customers are advised that public transport will be available for those needing to travel for essential reasons. That is, travelling to work in essential services, for medical reasons, and to get to the supermarket.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised that fares will not be required on Christchurch’s Metro services.

As a cashless service, fares are still required on MyWay by Metro in Timaru.

Customers are requested to use window seats only, and adhere to physical distancing which is required at Alert Level 4. Due to these requirements, bus capacity will be limited.

Change to Metro services

  • The Metroinfo counter at the bus interchange is now closed.
  • All Christchurch buses will operate under Sunday timetables.
  • The Bus Interchange will be closed after the last bus tonight.
  • From Wednesday, passengers will use the super stop on Manchester Street between Gloucester Street and Worcester Street.
  • School bus services will not run under Alert Level 4.
  • There will be no Timaru Link service. Essential workers can use MyWay by Metro.

Face coverings

The Government requires the use of face coverings on all public transport. These can be disposable masks, reusable ones, or even something you made at home. There are some exemptions – see the

Unite Against COVID-19 website

for more detail.

Boarding and alighting

To help protect our drivers and to maintain the service, Christchurch buses will have rear boarding only. Front door boarding/alighting will be available to those that need it.

Scan the QR code

Please scan the

NZ COVID Tracer app

using the QR code nearest your seat.

If you are unable to scan the QR code, you can call 03 366 8855 (Christchurch) or 03 688 5544 (Timaru) to register your travel.

More information

  • Updates will be provided at metro.co.nz.
  • See covid19.govt.nz for the latest advice and information from Government.
  • Our Metroinfo counter is closed but the team are still available via phone at 03 366 88 55 (Christchurch) and 03 688 55 44 (Timaru).

