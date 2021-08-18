Care still available for patients with acute eye conditions
Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 9:17 am
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
Care still available for patients with acute eye
conditions, eye injection appointments still going
ahead
Canterbury DHB is advising people with
acute ophthalmology (eye) conditions to still seek the care
they need. In addition, those with scheduled injection
appointments with our Ophthalmology service should still
attend their appointments following Alert Level 4
guidelines.
It is important these patients are seen by
our Ophthalmology service, who are able to provide this care
under their COVID-19 Alert Level 4 response
plan.
Canterbury DHB has reinstated its no-visitor
policy across all facilities in line with the Government’s
Alert Level 4 lockdown announcement. There are some
exceptions which are outlined here: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/media-release/information-for-visitors-and-patients/
Apart
from the Ophthalmology advice mentioned above, unless you
have been contacted by phone to advise that your outpatient
appointment or planned (elective) surgery is going ahead
tomorrow, please assume it has been postponed and do not
turn up at hospital.
Masks or face coverings must be
worn at all times at Canterbury DHB sites and will be
provided if people don’t have them. Hand sanitiser
stations are visible and must also be used.
Please
scan in using the QR code, wherever you go using the
government’s COVID-19 Tracer App, and ensure Bluetooth is
turned on within the app – this means you’ll receive
alerts if you’ve been exposed to a
case.
