Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plans in place to support community through new lockdown

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 11:19 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Council wants to reassure the community that support plans are in place for the current level 4 lockdown.

“Our priority is supporting our people through the next 72 hours and beyond,” says Nedine Thatcher Swann, Council chief executive.

“Tairāwhiti has shown many times before how we come together at times like these to support each other. We’re prepared for this scenario.

“We’re making contact with our iwi partners, Hauora Tairāwhiti, Police and other community agencies.

“We’re urging our community to use the COVID tracer app and making sure our people know they can still call us 24 hours a day,” says Ms Thatcher Swann.

“We’ve received calls regarding rates payments and we’re asking people to contact our customer services team on 0800 653 800 for advice on alternative ways to make payments.

“Arrangements can be made for those who need an extension beyond Wednesday next week and there won’t be any penalties due to not being able to pay in person.”

Essential services like rubbish collection continue during Alert Level 4, as do animal control and any essential road and safety repairs.

Public areas the library, pool, playgrounds, all public toilets, council offices and the city and rural transfer stations are closed.

Council’s Emergency Coordination Centre (ECC) has been activated to follow procedures.

Supermarkets are an essential service and remain open during Alert Level 4. Those who rely on public transport to get there, buses will run to the same timetable will over the next three days.

However, there is a limit of 10 people on each bus, masks are mandatory, and passengers have to either be essential workers, or those travelling between an essential service and home.

Obvious exceptions are no buses to rest homes or schools which are closed during Alert Level 4.

“We remind everyone to be kind, look after yourselves, and we are here if you need us.

“Like the rest of the country, we will reassess as a Council on Friday.”

For updates to our services and facilities, see our website www.gdc.govt.nz or follow Council’s Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ministry of Health: Four New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed


There are four new cases of COVID-19 to confirm this morning. Additional details and any further cases will be announced at 1pm. One of the four new cases is a workmate of case A, the case announced yesterday. The other three are contacts of this workmate. One of the three contacts is a fully vaccinated health professional who works at Auckland City Hospital and had been working in recent days... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

ALSO:

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 