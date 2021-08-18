Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hastings District Council COVID-19 Level 4 update

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Hastings District Council’s essential services are still operating during the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown, but other restrictions and closures are in place in line with Ministry of Health guidelines.

The Government announced the move to Alert Level 4 last night for an initial three days, and the community is asked to follow the guidance to stay at home if at all possible.

If people have to go out to buy groceries, receive healthcare or take exercise, they must wear a mask, stay two metres apart, not congregate, and not talk to neighbours.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Council was well prepared for any shift in alert levels, and ready to respond to keep people safe.

“Although it’s disappointing to be back in this situation again, all of our teams are working hard to keep essential services operating and help our community get through this.

“Once again, we need to look out for each other, be kind and keep to the government guidelines to stay safe and do what we can together so we can get back to normal as soon as possible.”

In terms of council services, kerbside waste collections are running as scheduled, but the transfer stations and rural recycling stations are closed to all except for essential workers.

While all playgrounds are closed, parks and reserves are still open for people to go for a walk, but they are asked to follow the advice to wear masks, stay two metres apart, remain at home if they feel sick, and not undertake risky activities that may result in injury requiring emergency help.

Council has closed all its facilities, all public toilets, public drinking water fountains and chlorine-removed taps.

The council’s Lyndon Road Customer Service Centre is closed to the public but the team will be responding to inquiries.

The Animal Control Centre is also closed to the public and officers will only respond to call-outs where there is a threat to public safety or livestock.

Mrs Hazlehurst said it was really important that we help each other and be vigilant.

“The best thing we can all do right now is stick to the health advice which is keeping us safe.”

For any further information please refer to the Frequently Asked Questions on the council website www.hastingsdc.govt.nz or call customer service on 871 5000.

For general COVID-19 information go to

www.covid19.govt.nz.

