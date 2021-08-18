Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council essential services to continue during lockdown

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council is assuring the community that council’s essential services will continue during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

The country entered into Alert Level 4 at 11.59pm on Tuesday night, meaning only essential services could continue to operate with the rest of New Zealand being urged to stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said we’ve done this before and we can do it again. As with last time, Council will continue to provide essential services during lockdown.

“Services such as three waters, emergency management and rubbish collection remain operating as well as other activities which have been identified as part of council’s business continuity planning” he said.

(See full list below)

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said much of the organisation was able to continue working from home.

“Our officers are used to and excel at maintaining customer service during challenging circumstances; it is why we provide our community the local Civil Defence service. While some activities are not identified as essential services by the government, we do have capacity to support and continue to progress work from home” he said.

Councillors were urging the community to adhere to the government’s advice and stay at home.

“Horowhenua is made of tight knit communities and while we can continue to look out for one another let’s do it over the phone, fence and internet to ensure we get through this as quickly and safely as possible” Mayor Bernie said.

Customer service contact centresAlthough our customer service centres are closed to walk-ins, you can still contact us by email at enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz or by phone on 06 366 0999. We also have lots of services and information on our website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz
Rubbish and recycling services

All kerbside rubbish collections will continue.

Contractors will no longer be picking up separate recycling. Households should fill their recycling bin with recyclable items first, once full then recycling can go into general waste.

If you do not have a kerbside rubbish and recycling collection service, please contact our Customer Experience team for advice about your area.

· Foxton Transfer Station: Closed to the public

· Shannon Transfer Station: Closed to the public

· Levin Transfer and Recycling Station: Closed to the public

· Static recycling stations: These will be closed or removed.

You can buy Council rubbish bags from the normal locations (aside from Council service centres).

Water supply, wastewater and stormwater servicesThese services will continue.
Civil defence and emergency managementThese services will continue.

Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and public toilets

Parks, reserves and cemeteries remain open, but playgrounds and public toilets are closed.

Reserving the adjoining vacant plot at time of interment application is not currently available.

Mowing and general maintenance have ceased, except where there are safety concerns. Litter bins will continue to be emptied.

Library services

Although our physical libraries are closed, we have a world of e-books, e-audio books, and fascinating databases for you to discover with Your Library online. If you’re not a Libraries Horowhenua cardholder, you can sign up for e-membership online. Visit tetakere.org.nz/Your-Library to explore what’s on offer.

We’ve extended loans on all books, magazines, DVDs and jigsaws, so please keep any items you have on loan at home. There will be no fines for any items returned late while our community centres are closed due to COVID-19.

Swimming pools

Levin Aquatic Centre and Foxton Heated Pools are closed.

We will contact people who have booked swimming lessons with Streamline Swim School directly.

Community centresTe Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, and Shannon Library are closed.
Animal controlAnimal control will respond to priority calls. The dog pound is closed to the public but remains operational. Dog registration renewals can be paid online via Councils website.
Planning (resource) consentsWe are continuing to process resource consents where possible. Site visits are not taking place, which may cause some delays in processing applications. Site visits will be resumed as soon as practicable once the restrictions are lifted.
Building consentsWe are continuing to process building consents where possible. We are not taking any bookings for building inspections at present and no building inspections are taking place.
Noise controlWe are continuing to receive and respond to noise control complaints 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Roading services

We will continue to carry out urgent essential maintenance and respond to emergency call-outs.
ParkingParking services have stopped.
Strategic planningYou can still contact us by email or phone to discuss our current projects and District Plan Changes.
Finance

You can still contact us to discuss any enquiries you have about rates, payments, invoices and other Council financial matters.

Although our customer service centres are closed to walk ins, you can still contact us to progress your rates rebates application. Visit Horowhenua.govt.nz/ratesrebates for more information or to download an application form, email at ratesrebates@horowhenua.govt.nz, or phone 06 366 0999.

Community developmentUrgent community support is continuing. Meetings are not taking place. Email commdev@horowhenua.govt.nz for more information.
Information management services

Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), Land Information Memorandum (LIM) and Property File requests will continue to be processed.

Details for submitting these requests are available on our website.

