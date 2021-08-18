Changes to goBay services under Alert Level 4
Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 12:50 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council
With the Government’s announcement of Alert Level 4
there are changes to the goBay bus service.
goBay
bus services have moved to a Saturday timetable, with the
addition of the regular Routes 16A, 16B and 17. goBay
services will be available for essential service workers,
and for communities to access supermarkets, pharmacies and
health facilities in accordance with Government directions.
Face coverings are mandatory on all public
transport services. Please ensure you bring your own face
covering, put it on before you board and keep it on for your
entire journey.
Please ensure two metre physical
distancing on board. Fares will remain in place across the
region but cash handling will be removed.
Continue
to follow the Government’s advice which includes keeping a
record of your journey, practicing good personal hygiene,
sneezing and coughing into your elbow and avoiding public
transport if you’re unwell.
Face coverings help us
protect ourselves, and our whānau from the spread of
COVID-19.
Find out
more
