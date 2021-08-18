Council adopts initial Representation Review proposal

Council has adopted its initial representation review proposal, which includes having eight General Ward councillors representing three wards and one Māori Ward councillor totalling nine councillors, plus the Mayor. This is a variation on the current arrangements which sees us with 10 General Ward councillors representing four wards, plus the Mayor.



The Representation Review follows Council’s decision on May 2021, to introduce a Māori Ward. The review looks at the number of councillors and wards, ward boundaries and their names, and whether there will be community boards.



As part of the Representation Review process Council is required to adopt an initial proposal, consult with the community on the initial proposal, hold hearings of submissions, and then adopt a final proposal.



Along with the proposed change to councillor numbers and wards, Council proposes to keep the Foxton Community Board, with a slight name change to ‘Te Awahou Foxton Community Board’.



Included in the initial proposal are boundary changes involving:

· Combining the Kere Kere Ward and Miranui Ward to make one ward with two representatives;

· Shifting Kere Kere Ward meshblocks located south of the Manawatū River, into the Waiopehu Ward;

· Shifting Waiopehu Ward meshblocks east of Levin, (Queen Street East/Gladstone Road/Tararua Road/Arapaepae Road) into the Levin Ward.

The Representation Review community consultation period opens 20 August - 20 September 2021. If you would like to know more or have your say -

· Visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/YourChoice2021

· Email repreview@horowhenua.govt.nz

Printed copies of the initial Proposal are expected to be available next week and can be collected from: Levin and Shannon Service Centres, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom or Tokomaru Store.



Any queries regarding Council’s proposal should be directed to Sue Hori Te Pa, Representation Review Officer, 06 366 0999.

