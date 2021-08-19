Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Covid 19 update

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 10:47 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

· It’s day 2 of our three-day Taranaki lockdown.

· We have no known cases in the region and no places of interest so far.

· We’ve got this and we need to stay in our bubbles, stay home and save lives.

· Ten people in Auckland, including a man who travelled to the Coromandel region on the weekend, have now tested positive for the highly-transmissible Delta variant of Covid.

· Genome testing shows the cases are linked to the New South Wales outbreak and health authorities are including recent travellers in their contact tracing.

· More cases are expected to be found and health authorities are looking at about 70 places of interest.

· We know how it works and we all need to be kind, be patient and stay calm.

· For all the latest updates check out the Covid 19 website: https://covid19.govt.nz/.

Mask up & Vax up

· Its mask up time.

· It’s now compulsory to wear a mask in public places.

· Teens and adults must wear a mask from today if in public places, public transport and essential services places, like supermarkets, petrol stations and chemists.

· Vaccinations are now open to people aged 40-plus.

· So book it in and let’s vax to the max!

· For COVID-19 vaccination advice call 0800 28 29 26 (8am - 8pm 7 days).

NPDC

· We have a robust business continuity plan in place which means we’re continuing to deliver essential services while sticking to the lockdown rules.

· Our public venues are closed, including all our libraries, pools, playgrounds, customer centres and the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and Puke Ariki.

· Most of our staff are working from home or at critical sites to provide essential services that we need to get through this, like water, wastewater, roading and public information.

· Those who are moving around the District to do essential work are sticking to the Alert Level 4 safe working rules.

· We’re still offering a contactless service so give us a call on 759 6060 or email us on enquiries@npdc.govt.nz

· The latest updates will be on the NPDC website: https://www.newplymouthnz.com/.

Rubbish collections

· We’re still doing kerbside rubbish collections but streamlining them in Alert Level 4, which means:

  • Red and yellow-top bins will be collected as usual.
  • No glass bin collections – stockpile your bottles and jars.
  • No food scraps bin collections – put food scraps in your red-top landfill bin.
  • Transfer stations are open for essential services only.

We know this isn’t ideal but lockdown is a game-changing situation.

Rates rebates

· Don’t worry if you’re due a rates rebate, you can still get it for the full year if you apply by 30 June next year.

· Pay your first instalment on time if you can, we’ll give the rebate later.

· If you can’t afford it, contact us.

· If you had an appointment, we’ll be in touch when the alert levels change.

Puke Ariki and libraries

· Don't worry about overdue items or fines – all loans are automatically extended over lockdown.

· Please don't return books or other library items to library after-hour slots until we reopen.

· If you have something on hold, we’ll keep it on hold till we reopen.

· Check out what’s available online here: https://pukeariki.com/libraries/digital-library/

· For more info, call 06-759 6060 or email Library@npdc.govt.nz.

Fast facts on level 4

· Let’s stay in our bubbles, stay home and save lives.

· Stay local, restrict travel, keep washing your hands with soap, where a mask when you’re out and remember the physical distancing rules.

· We know our residents have lots of common sense, will read the rules and stick to them.

· Be kind and be tolerant, and let’s look out for each other.

· If you’re feeling unwell or need medical advice, call Healthline on 0800 611 116 anytime.

· For COVID-19 health advice call 0800 358 5453 anytime.

Covid-19, 18/8: Now Seven Community Cases


New Zealand moved back to Level 4 at midnight after a 58-year-old Auckland man tested positive for covid. The Prime Minister announced the move at a news conference at Parliament. Auckland and the Coromandel (which the man and his wife had visited) will be at Level 4 for seven days. The rest of NZ will be at Level 4 for an initial three days, with the situation then to be reviewed when more information is available... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 

The Conversation: As New Zealand mobilises to help in Afghanistan, its rescue response faces serious challenges

The question of whether New Zealand accepts some moral responsibility to help Afghans who worked with its armed forces has now been answered. But another question remains: will high ideals be brought to earth by political and practical obstacles..? More>>


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

