Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing sites in MidCentral region

Thursday, 19 August 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing sites in MidCentral region under Alert Level 4

COVID-19 vaccinations in the MidCentral region resume today, Thursday, 19 August, with a focus on priority groups, such as community healthcare and essential workers.

MidCentral DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst said vaccination appointments were deferred on Wednesday, 18 August, due to the move to National Alert Level 4.

Vaccinations would resume today, with a focus on healthcare and essential workers, and eligible groups already booked. Eligibility criteria for Group 4 has now extended to people aged 40 and over.

Some initial bookings may need to be rescheduled due to the requirement for the vaccine sites to adhere to Level 4 health and safety measures.

“If you have a cancelled vaccination appointment, we will be in touch over the next week to provide information about how to rebook,” Dr Billinghurst said.

“If your vaccination appointment is on or after Friday 20 August and you have not heard from us, please attend your vaccination appointment as planned.”

Healthcare workers, including all community based staff, who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination are invited to call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829) to book their appointment.

For everyone else who is eligible for vaccination, go to www.BookMyVaccine.nz to reserve your spot.

Dr Billinghurst said updates about any changes to the vaccine rollout will be delivered as soon as possible. The recent community cases highlight the need for a high vaccination uptake, he said.

Māori Wardens will be at all vaccination sites across the region on Thursday to support staff and people with booked vaccination appointments.

COVID-19 Testing

The COVID-19 testing station at 575 Main St, Palmerston North is open through Alert Level 4 and is increasing capacity. Tests may also be available from your GP Team or healthcare service provider.

Testing sites in the MidCentral rohe are at the following locations:

Palmerston North

575 Main Street

The Palms Medical Centre

City Doctors

Feilding

Feilding Health Centre

Horowhenua

Horowhenua Health Centre

Tararua

Tararua Health Group

If you are unwell, please contact your GP Team, who will advise if you need a test and how to get one.

If you live in Palmerston North and have been in ANY of the locations of interest, you can come and get a test from the Community Testing Centre at 575 Main Street. Please be aware there will be a wait, so we encourage you to bring food and water.

If you live outside of Palmerston North and have been in any of the locations of interest, please contact your GP Team or HealthLine on 0800 358 5453.

We will provide more information about the vaccination roll out as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned to our Facebook page or website: http://www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz/News/Pages/default.aspx.

For all the latest information, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website: www.covid19.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 18/8: Now Seven Community Cases


New Zealand moved back to Level 4 at midnight after a 58-year-old Auckland man tested positive for covid. The Prime Minister announced the move at a news conference at Parliament. Auckland and the Coromandel (which the man and his wife had visited) will be at Level 4 for seven days. The rest of NZ will be at Level 4 for an initial three days, with the situation then to be reviewed when more information is available... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 

The Conversation: As New Zealand mobilises to help in Afghanistan, its rescue response faces serious challenges

The question of whether New Zealand accepts some moral responsibility to help Afghans who worked with its armed forces has now been answered. But another question remains: will high ideals be brought to earth by political and practical obstacles..? More>>


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

ALSO:

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 