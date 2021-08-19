COVID-19 vaccinations and testing sites in MidCentral region

COVID-19 vaccinations and testing sites in MidCentral region under Alert Level 4

COVID-19 vaccinations in the MidCentral region resume today, Thursday, 19 August, with a focus on priority groups, such as community healthcare and essential workers.

MidCentral DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst said vaccination appointments were deferred on Wednesday, 18 August, due to the move to National Alert Level 4.

Vaccinations would resume today, with a focus on healthcare and essential workers, and eligible groups already booked. Eligibility criteria for Group 4 has now extended to people aged 40 and over.

Some initial bookings may need to be rescheduled due to the requirement for the vaccine sites to adhere to Level 4 health and safety measures.

“If you have a cancelled vaccination appointment, we will be in touch over the next week to provide information about how to rebook,” Dr Billinghurst said.

“If your vaccination appointment is on or after Friday 20 August and you have not heard from us, please attend your vaccination appointment as planned.”

Healthcare workers, including all community based staff, who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccination are invited to call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829) to book their appointment.

For everyone else who is eligible for vaccination, go to www.BookMyVaccine.nz to reserve your spot.

Dr Billinghurst said updates about any changes to the vaccine rollout will be delivered as soon as possible. The recent community cases highlight the need for a high vaccination uptake, he said.

Māori Wardens will be at all vaccination sites across the region on Thursday to support staff and people with booked vaccination appointments.

COVID-19 Testing

The COVID-19 testing station at 575 Main St, Palmerston North is open through Alert Level 4 and is increasing capacity. Tests may also be available from your GP Team or healthcare service provider.

Testing sites in the MidCentral rohe are at the following locations:

Palmerston North

575 Main Street

The Palms Medical Centre

City Doctors

Feilding

Feilding Health Centre

Horowhenua

Horowhenua Health Centre

Tararua

Tararua Health Group

If you are unwell, please contact your GP Team, who will advise if you need a test and how to get one.

If you live in Palmerston North and have been in ANY of the locations of interest, you can come and get a test from the Community Testing Centre at 575 Main Street. Please be aware there will be a wait, so we encourage you to bring food and water.

If you live outside of Palmerston North and have been in any of the locations of interest, please contact your GP Team or HealthLine on 0800 358 5453.

We will provide more information about the vaccination roll out as soon as it becomes available. Stay tuned to our Facebook page or website: http://www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz/News/Pages/default.aspx.

For all the latest information, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website: www.covid19.govt.nz.

