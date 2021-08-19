Weka Pass Sunday closure, SH7, Lewis Pass route for Transpower work, detour available
Thursday, 19 August 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Due to urgent repair work by Transpower, SH7 between
Waipara and Waikari in North Canterbury will be closed on
Sunday, 22 August, 8 am to 5 pm.
A detour is available
and will be well signposted, says Tresca Forrester, Journey
Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The work
involves Transpower crews working above the highway on
critical electricity infrastructure linking the South and
North Island. A conductor is being repaired and
reinstated.
A detour will be in place westbound via
SH1 – Greta Valley - Scargill Valley Road – Waikari
Valley Road – ending up on SH7 Waikari and reverse for
eastbound. Detour signage will be in place.
“This
detour will add 20 minutes to the journey,” says Ms
Forrester.
“This work is dependent on weather and
the back-up day will be Monday 23 August if the conditions
are not right Sunday,” says Ms Forrester.
Check this
link for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/354407
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 19/8: 21 Cases Overall, Genome Sequenced
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the community to confirm. This brings the total number of community cases at this stage to 21. All cases are being transferred safely to an Auckland isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material
Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>