Weka Pass Sunday closure, SH7, Lewis Pass route for Transpower work, detour available

Due to urgent repair work by Transpower, SH7 between Waipara and Waikari in North Canterbury will be closed on Sunday, 22 August, 8 am to 5 pm.

A detour is available and will be well signposted, says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The work involves Transpower crews working above the highway on critical electricity infrastructure linking the South and North Island. A conductor is being repaired and reinstated.

A detour will be in place westbound via SH1 – Greta Valley - Scargill Valley Road – Waikari Valley Road – ending up on SH7 Waikari and reverse for eastbound. Detour signage will be in place.

“This detour will add 20 minutes to the journey,” says Ms Forrester.

“This work is dependent on weather and the back-up day will be Monday 23 August if the conditions are not right Sunday,” says Ms Forrester.

Check this link for updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadworks/354407

