Watercare water supply update: 20 August



Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

Community Law Centres: Afghanistan Crisis Requires Wider Response from New Zealand



The Conversation: As New Zealand mobilises to help in Afghanistan, its rescue response faces serious challenges

The question of whether New Zealand accepts some moral responsibility to help Afghans who worked with its armed forces has now been answered. But another question remains: will high ideals be brought to earth by political and practical obstacles..? More>>



Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

