Police release images of clothing in appeal to find answers into baby girl’s death
Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Auckland City Police:
Police investigating after a baby girl was
found dead at a recycling facility
in Onehunga are appealing to the public to help identify clothing that could
help us find her mother.
A post-mortem carried out earlier this week confirmed it was baby girl who
was born at full term and despite our appeals to the public, we have received
limited information to help us identify her or her mum.
Now, Police are releasing images of items of clothing located in a blue
plastic bag that was found during our scene examination.
Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the baby may have been in the blue bag,
which also included several items of baby, children’s and adult clothing.
The clothing includes a child’s beanie, a distinctive pink child’s
sweater and pink t-shirt, women’s belts and two women’s tops and a
sequined skirt that appears to have been cut up.
There were also two baby onesies with colourful prints on them located in the
area, which may have also come out of the bag.
Detective Inspector Scott Beard says while detectives can’t fully determine
whether the clothing is definitely linked to the mother of this baby, anyone
who recognises the items is urged to contact Police immediately.
“We are asking that if this clothing is known to you or you recognise who
this clothing belongs to please contact us. This information will greatly
help us with our enquiries,” he says.
“Not only do we want to identify the baby girl’s mother to ensure her
welfare and get her the medical assistance and support she needs, but we also
want to get some answers for the sake of this little girl.
“She has no name and no one to mourn and bury her. The sooner Police can
identify her mother, the sooner this baby girl can be treated with the
respect she deserves and laid to rest.”
Anyone with information can contact 105 quoting file number 210816/2825 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111
Some
images are attached to this release but a number of
additional images
can be accessed via this dropbox link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zsMaJ9isTa-bJNogaDhI17RcbuwsxVmz