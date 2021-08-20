Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Resumption of COVID-19 vaccination services in Auckland

Friday, 20 August 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) has issued updated advice on the resumption of COVID-19 vaccination services in the metro Auckland region. Please quote an NRHCC spokesperson if needed.

“Almost all General Practices and all pharmacies that are providing COVID-19 vaccinations in the metro Auckland region are open today.

“Eight out of our thirteen community vaccination centres are operating today. The centres that are open include Manurewa, Ōtara, Henderson, Westgate, Mount Wellington, Auckland CBD, Albany and Tāmaki (Glen Innes).

“The centres that remain closed include Birkenhead, Epsom, Highbrook, Pukekohe and Takanini. These centres remain closed as we have urgently diverted staff to support the surge in testing today following the announcement of further cases and related locations of interest.

“We are working to re-open the remaining centres as quickly as possible and will have more reopening from tomorrow. Most centres will be operating at reduced capacity due to the need for social distancing measures.

“We are issuing text and email advice to people to let them know whether they should attend their appointment or whether they will need to reschedule, so please keep an eye out for these.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will be rescheduling people in as quickly as possible. We also want to thank people for their patience in this challenging time, and their willingness to come forward to be vaccinated and help to protect themselves, their whānau and their community.”

