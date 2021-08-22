Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Alert Level 4 Breaches Occurring But Overall Police Happy With Compliance

Sunday, 22 August 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributed to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

New Zealand Police continue to thank the vast majority of our community for
doing the right thing under Alert Level 4 restrictions despite a few
incidents over the weekend that are concerning.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 23 people have been charged with a total
of 27 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday. These arrests are primarily
the result of protest activity.

Of the 27 charges filed, 14 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),
11 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 2 for
Health Act Breaches.

In the same time period, 65 people were issued with formal warnings.

22 of the formal warnings were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),
16 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 27 for
Health Act Breaches.

Supermarkets as well as COVID testing and vaccination sites remain high
demand locations for reassurance patrols.

Police have received a total of 4487 105-online breach notifications. 2550
were about a gathering, 1542 were about a business, and 395 were about a
person.

In addition to the 105 Online Breach Reports, a total of 3611 Covid-19
related calls were made to the 105-phone line. The majority (71%) of calls
were requests for information, and 29% were to report perceived Covid-19
breaches.

From 19 August 2021, Police began issuing infringements for COVID-19 related
breaches.

  • As at 5pm on 21 August 2021, Police have issued 174 infringements nationwide.
    This is an increase of 104 infringements from the previous day. The breakdown
    of these total offences is as follows:
  • Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 146
  • Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 13
  • Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 9
  • Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 2
  • Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer - 4

Overall, Police are encouraged to see how well people are behaving across the
country but there is a small number of people who are continuing to flout the
rules. Here are a few examples of issues from the across country Police have
dealt with since Friday:

Police managed to prevent a planned protest at Aotea Square yesterday
afternoon and around 30 people were turned away. Two women were arrested and
charged; a 41-year-old, for failing to comply with a
direction/prohibition/restriction (Covid-19); and a 69-year-old, for failing
to comply with an order (Covid-19). Both are scheduled to appear in Auckland
District Court on Monday.

In Auckland overnight, at around 3am, Waitematā Police arrested a
26-year-old man who was seen driving around and was wanted by Police in
relation to an alleged burglary last week. He has been charged with receiving
stolen property and obtains by deception. He also received an infringement
notice for beaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

In Otago on Friday morning, seven men from six separate bubbles were found
jet boating by a Police officer who was patrolling along the Makarora River.
One of the men had travelled from Dunedin – a four-hour drive. Enforcement
action will be taken against the men and this is currently being processed.

In Nelson, the behaviour has been really positive overall, but we just remind
those wanting to use Tahunanui Beach to be mindful that with the number of
people using it to exercise, to ensure they are physically distancing and
remaining in their bubbles, and to consider wearing a face covering to keep
themselves and others safe.

Police has a low tolerance for deliberate breaches of the rules and will act
quickly to enforcement if required.

With the Delta strain of COVID19 being more serious than what we have
previously seen it is incredibly important that people follow the rules to
keep ourselves, our loved ones and the wider community safe.

