Alert Level 4 Breaches Occurring But Overall Police Happy With Compliance

Attributed to Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

New Zealand Police continue to thank the vast majority of our community for

doing the right thing under Alert Level 4 restrictions despite a few

incidents over the weekend that are concerning.

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 23 people have been charged with a total

of 27 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday. These arrests are primarily

the result of protest activity.

Of the 27 charges filed, 14 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),

11 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 2 for

Health Act Breaches.

In the same time period, 65 people were issued with formal warnings.

22 of the formal warnings were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19),

16 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 27 for

Health Act Breaches.

Supermarkets as well as COVID testing and vaccination sites remain high

demand locations for reassurance patrols.

Police have received a total of 4487 105-online breach notifications. 2550

were about a gathering, 1542 were about a business, and 395 were about a

person.

In addition to the 105 Online Breach Reports, a total of 3611 Covid-19

related calls were made to the 105-phone line. The majority (71%) of calls

were requests for information, and 29% were to report perceived Covid-19

breaches.

From 19 August 2021, Police began issuing infringements for COVID-19 related

breaches.

As at 5pm on 21 August 2021, Police have issued 174 infringements nationwide.

This is an increase of 104 infringements from the previous day. The breakdown

of these total offences is as follows:

This is an increase of 104 infringements from the previous day. The breakdown of these total offences is as follows: Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 146

Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 13

Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 9

Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 2

Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer - 4

Overall, Police are encouraged to see how well people are behaving across the

country but there is a small number of people who are continuing to flout the

rules. Here are a few examples of issues from the across country Police have

dealt with since Friday:

Police managed to prevent a planned protest at Aotea Square yesterday

afternoon and around 30 people were turned away. Two women were arrested and

charged; a 41-year-old, for failing to comply with a

direction/prohibition/restriction (Covid-19); and a 69-year-old, for failing

to comply with an order (Covid-19). Both are scheduled to appear in Auckland

District Court on Monday.

In Auckland overnight, at around 3am, Waitematā Police arrested a

26-year-old man who was seen driving around and was wanted by Police in

relation to an alleged burglary last week. He has been charged with receiving

stolen property and obtains by deception. He also received an infringement

notice for beaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions.

In Otago on Friday morning, seven men from six separate bubbles were found

jet boating by a Police officer who was patrolling along the Makarora River.

One of the men had travelled from Dunedin – a four-hour drive. Enforcement

action will be taken against the men and this is currently being processed.

In Nelson, the behaviour has been really positive overall, but we just remind

those wanting to use Tahunanui Beach to be mindful that with the number of

people using it to exercise, to ensure they are physically distancing and

remaining in their bubbles, and to consider wearing a face covering to keep

themselves and others safe.

Police has a low tolerance for deliberate breaches of the rules and will act

quickly to enforcement if required.

With the Delta strain of COVID19 being more serious than what we have

previously seen it is incredibly important that people follow the rules to

keep ourselves, our loved ones and the wider community safe.

© Scoop Media

