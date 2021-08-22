All Of New Zealand Remains

What's new since the last lockdown?

COVID-19 Construction Protocols

There are new Alert Level 4 Protocols for Residential, Horizontal and Vertical Construction

Updated Alert Level 3 Protocols for Residential, Horizontal and Vertical Construction have been reviewed and edited

What Government defines as essential construction work

Businesses encouraged to promote the COVID-19 vaccines to their work force

New face covering requirements for essential work.

Keep Updated

The COVID-19 Delta outbreak can evolve rapidly and businesses should familiarise themselves with official Government requirements which supersedes all industry guidance.

The protocols are updated to reflect Government requirements as and when these change happen so please check regularly that you have the most up to date versions of the protocols.

COVID-19 Government Requirements

Need help for you or your staff?

Support yourself and your team during this time

We hope you are all doing okay. These times impact us all differently, so we want to make sure that you know help is always available.

Reassure - your workforce with clear and regular communications. Listen and address any concerns with transparency.

Support - remember you are not alone, there is support, whether it is for you, or for a mate that is struggling. There are some great services across Aotearoa and we can all help connect those that are struggling to help.

Get the facts - not everything you read on social media is fact. Use a trusted resource to stay up to date.

Routine - Make a schedule for your day, remember to eat healthily and enjoy a walk in the fresh air.

Need to talk?

Mental Health Support is available for everyone

Call the MATES helpline 0800 111 315 24/7 or text 5353

Free phone or text 1737 to communicate immediately with a counsellor (Mental Health Foundation).

In an emergency dial 111 if you think they, you, or someone else is at risk of harm.

