Yealands Classic Fighters 2021 Cancelled: Current Covid-19 Environment Incompatible With Large Scale Events

Blenheim, NZ: It is with great regret that we announce, that the Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow, scheduled to take place 3rd to the 5th of September, has been cancelled.

The recent outbreaks of the Delta variant in and around Auckland and most significantly, the recent Wellington cases, make it unlikely that the country will be in anything lower than Covid Alert Level 2. This legislates a 100-person limit and therefore a large-scale event such as Yealands Classic Fighters cannot proceed, nor should it.

While we are extremely disappointed that the show cannot go on, we are pleased to advise that those who have purchased tickets to the September airshow will be given the option of a refund, or to have their tickets revalidated for Yealands Classic Fighters 7-9th April 2023. We are currently working with our ticketing provider Humanitix to facilitate this and will be in contact with all ticketholders in due course. Further updates will also be communicated via our website and Facebook page.

This has been a tough journey that has, for some of us, consumed a large proportion of our waking hours for 2021. That this will produce no tangible positive result for the community, for aviation, or for New Zealand, is disappointing to say the least, but along the way we have also expanded our resources to place us in a better position for running future events, once Covid is far behind us, so it has not been a total loss.

In the meantime, we extend our most sincere thanks to all those who have supported Yealands Classic Fighters. Thank you to our amazing staff and volunteers, our sponsors and especially Yealands Wines, the many local businesses and of course our ticketholders. To everyone, thank you so much for your enthusiasm and for your dedication to the fantastic heritage aviation event that is the Yealands Classic Fighters Airshow. Keep safe New Zealand and we hope to see you in 2023!

Trustees, Classic Fighters Airshow Charitable Trust

