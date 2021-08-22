Child Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

Inspector Jason Homan:

Police can confirm a child has died after being struck by a vehicle on a private driveway off Panorama Road in Mount Wellington.

The collision was reported to Police just before 4pm.

The child sadly died at the scene and our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult time.

Police are now working to understand the circumstances of how the collision occurred and are being assisted by those involved.

