Child Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle
Sunday, 22 August 2021, 7:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Jason Homan:
Police can confirm a child
has died after being struck by a vehicle on a private
driveway off Panorama Road in Mount Wellington.
The
collision was reported to Police just before 4pm.
The
child sadly died at the scene and our thoughts are with the
family at this incredibly difficult time.
Police are
now working to understand the circumstances of how the
collision occurred and are being assisted by those
involved.
