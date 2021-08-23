Watercare Water Supply Update: 23 August



RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen

The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.

“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington

Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

