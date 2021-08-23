Serious Crash, Marshland, Christchurch - Canterbury
Monday, 23 August 2021, 8:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of Marshland Road and Mairehau
Road.
Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash at
7:24pm.
The road is blocked and diversions will be in
place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
More information will be provided when
available.
