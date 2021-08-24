Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consumer NZ’s Crowdfunding Campaign Means More Sunscreens Will Be Tested This Summer

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ would like to thank all 1177 generous donors who contributed to itseight-week crowdfundingcampaign to test more sunscreens. The generosity of New Zealanders means the public will have access to more independent sunscreen results.

The effort saw $55,423 raised, $5k above the not-for-profit’s target.

Donors to the campaign included people who had been affected by skin cancer.

"Such important mahi - thanks Consumer. As a melanoma survivor, I know," one supporter commented.

"I'm so grateful that you have been steadfast in pursuing this case. Keep up the great work!"

Consumer NZ hasbeentesting sunscreens formore thana decade and regularly findsproducts thatfail tomeet their SPF label claims.

"We would like to thank everybody who donated to our first crowdfunding campaign. These generous contributions mean there will be more independent test results for sunscreens this summer. To know that New Zealanders can make informed choices when it comes to purchasing sunscreens means a lot," Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

"We have chosen a range of popular sunscreens that are widely available, as well as some children's products, as we know there are a lot of parents out there who are concerned about their kids getting adequate coverage.”

To assess sunscreens, samples are sent blind to an accredited testing laboratory where they are then tested following the methods in the Australian and New Zealand standard. The lab tests a sunscreen’s SPF (using a panel of 10 volunteers) and broad-spectrum protection. Each test costs about $5000.

“Providing consumers with independent sunscreen test results is a great first step, but we’re not stopping there. Consumer NZ wants a mandatory sunscreen standardso consumerscan buy productsthey can trust. With one of the highest rates ofskin cancer in the world, it’s so important that New Zealanders can make informed decisions,” Duffy said.

Dr LouiseReiche, New Zealand Dermatological Society president, agrees a mandatory standard is needed.

“Sunburn may not show until a few hours after sun exposure, andlow-gradecumulative sun damage clocks up without visible signs for some years, when it is too late to avoid the impact.Using sunscreens that fall below their labelled SPF rating means consumers are at risk of sunburn much sooner than anticipated, which increases the risk of skin cancer,” she said.

Consumer NZ is also campaigning for regulations to specify how often sunscreens must be tested. In some cases, manufacturers rely on test results that are more than five years old.

Sunscreen test results will be freely available to all from December 2021, at consumer.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 24/8: Level 4 to remain in place


Covid Alert Level 4 will remain in place across the whole of New Zealand until 11.59pm on Friday, and until 11.59pm on Tuesday August 31 for Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet met today to consider the settings and will meet again on Friday... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 