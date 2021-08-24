Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington performs well in resident survey and global safe city index – and is working to do better

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council conducted their annual Residents Monitoring Survey (RMS) this year, with over 1500 residents giving their views on how Council is performing.

The survey is a valuable resource for the Council and its many business units to ensure the decisions being made are based on what the people of Wellington want.

Mayor Andy Foster says: “The results are mixed across the city during these challenging times such as the pandemic, but Wellingtonians are mostly satisfied with what its Council is doing – but there is plenty of room for improvement and we’re taking it all on board.

“Where the survey shows that Council has not got everything right, these concerns align with areas we are already focusing on and setting as priorities for our city in the immediate future.

“The survey raised concerns around pipes, urban development, the vibrancy of the city, getting around, and safety in the CBD. These are all areas where work has either started or is due to start, including the development of the Central Library, the Pōneke Promise social contract, the implementation of the Long-Term Plan, Let’s Get Wellington Moving, Te Atakura and the Spatial Plan,” adds the Mayor.

The survey also highlighted challenges being faced around satisfaction with decision-making at Wellington City Council.

Following the Winder report recommendations there have been numerous changes to Council governance, including the new committee structure which came into effect in June this year. This new structure allows the Council to conduct business and decision making more effectively and efficiently.

Councillor Diane Calvert Chair Pūroro Tahua - Finance and Performance Committee says the results, whilst concerning, are not surprising.

“We know we provide our core services well from libraries, community services through to parks and gardens. However, there are significant issues within governance and leadership that still need to be addressed for the ongoing health of our city,” says Councillor Calvert.

Meanwhile, the Capital has just been announced as the number one world city for Environmental Security on The Economist World Safe City 2021 Index.

“The Economist environmental accolade has meant we are 7th in the top ten overall global Safe Cities Index which rates cities against five security pillars: digital, health, infrastructure, personal and environmental,” says Mayor Foster.

“We are very proud of this accolade and the recognition it pays to the Wellingtonians who believed achieving such a benchmark was possible.

“Environmental security is being achieved through urban renewal programmes, Town Belt and Outer Green Belt developments, Te Atakura – First to Zero, infrastructure resilience work, carbon emission initiatives, circular economy, city sea walkways, burgeoning bike networks, and engaging with the community with initiatives such as Predator Free.

“When you consider the leadership, scale and success of nearly three decades of work to restore and enhance the environment, I am not surprised by this global recognition,” says the Mayor.

