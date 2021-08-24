Further funding boost for Roxburgh Pool

The Roxburgh Swimming Pool has received another funding boost in the form of a $500,000 grant from the Otago Community Trust. The sizeable capital grant was approved by the trust during its August board meeting early last week.

Roxburgh Pool Punawai Ora "Safe Water’’ Inc chairwoman Sally Feinerman said the 89-year-old pool situated at the rear of Roxburgh Area School has regrettably reached its use-by date.

Ms Feinerman said thanks to the $500,000 grant from Otago Community Trust, $920,766 from Central Lakes Trust, $200,000 from the Ida MacDonald Charitable Trust and a commitment of $500,000 from the Central Otago District Council we are now within reach of our funding target.

“We have an application in with Lotteries, so we are hopeful that this will also be successful and that we can reach our final fundraising target of $2.5 million.”

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim said the trust was pleased to be providing support to the much-needed redevelopment of the community swimming pool at Roxburgh.

The almost century-old Roxburgh pool has served its community well, but it is now time for a new modern facility to serve the community, said Sim.

The August funding round also saw the Orokonui Ecosanctuary receive support for its fence mitigation and protection project.

General manager, Amanda Symon said that the project was one of the largest capital projects that Orokonui have embarked upon since the predator proof fence was installed and the Visitor Centre built.

“The project helps us to future-proof the ecosanctuary, mitigating risk to the fence from slips and flooding, meaning that we can continue to provide safe habitat for the many native species that call Orokonui home.”

We are still awaiting a decision from the Lottery Environment and Heritage fund for the final piece of funding but having now secured the $86,454 grant from Otago Community Trust, together with the $100,000 grant from the Otago Regional Council, we are in an excellent position to achieve that now, said Symon.

Several grants supporting community-based events were also awarded in August, including a $36,000 grant to Te Mana Ahua Ake Charitable Trust to assist with holding the much-loved Otago Early Childhood and Schools' Maori and Pacific Island Festival, "Otago Polyfest".

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said it is our hope that we see a quick resolution to this latest outbreak and that events and festivals planned can go ahead as per normal.

However, in the case that we are in lockdown for longer than anticipated we recognise some projects, programmes or events may be postponed or delayed. As organisations come to terms with what this lockdown may mean for their services, programmes or events, we encourage them to connect with us and provide an update on any changes to planned activities, said Bridger.

“Otago Community Trust wish to reassure all our community that we remain open for funding and are always available to answer funding questions.”

In total Otago Community Trust approved just over $799,000 to 32 organisations in August 2021.

