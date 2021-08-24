Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Award winning transport hub just one of many projects

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

A massive range of projects to improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians have been delivered by Hamilton City Council's passionate and expert teams in the past three years.

A new transport hub, reservoir, roading improvements, upgrades to intersections and playgrounds across the city are just a few of the achievements. Council has been working hard to ensure Hamiltonians will enjoy a connected, vibrant, attractive, and prosperous city for generations to come.

At today’s (Tuesday 24 August) Finance Committee meeting Council received ‘A Look Back…Capital Projects Portfolio at a glance’ ­­- a report highlighting just some of the significant projects of the past 36 months.

Finance Committee Chair Councillor Rob Pascoe said the report illustrates the work staff have been doing to improve the wellbeing of Hamiltonians.

“When we signed off on the 2018-28 Long-Term Plan, we knew it was bold. But it ensured we were set up to look after the city’s assets and services but also invest in the things that would make our city even better.

“I think the numbers speak volumes. In 2015-2018 we delivered an average $85 million worth of projects for our city. In the next three years we more than doubled that delivery to $197 million per year,” Councillor Pascoe said.

“That’s a mammoth undertaking for everyone involved, and we’ve achieved it despite a global pandemic. I think Hamiltonians can be very proud of what their city is becoming.”

One of the key highlights was the significant increase in investment in the Renewals and Compliance Programme. This programme sets the direction for how Council looks after the city’s assets like parks, playgrounds, and footpaths. There was a big focus on improving drainage and facilities at several sports parks, as well as improvements to toilets and changing facilities in several parks across the city.

There was significant investment in the three waters (drinking water, stormwater and wastewater). Upgrades to Hamilton’s world-class wastewater treatment plant and water treatment plant were essential investments so the city can provide for the quality, capacity and security of Hamilton’s wastewater and water treatment for the next 20 years.

The new residential area in the south, Peacocke got its fair share of funding too, which has helped kick start the construction of a new bridge over the Waikato River and supporting roading infrastructure.

Other highlights from across the three years include:

  • Construction of the new 12ML water reservoir in Ruakura.
  • Completion of the Rotokauri Transport Hub which supports the Hamilton to Auckland passenger rail service – Te Huia.
  • Completion of the Western Wastewater Interceptor (large wastewater pipe).
  • Opening Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park to the public.
  • A new entrance precinct at the Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park getting underway.
  • Construction on the new Rototuna Village getting the go ahead.
  • Upgrading several our busiest roads and intersections.
  • Investment in improving safety of key intersections.

To see more check out our highlights reel here and ‘A Look Back…Capital Projects Portfolio at a glance’ document here.

