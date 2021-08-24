Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington City Council appoints Kym Fell as Chief Customer and Community Officer

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council (WCC) has appointed Kym Fell to the role of Chief Customer and Community Officer, responsible for a wide range of operations and services including parks, sport and recreation, city housing and arts and events.

Mr Fell joins from Whanganui District Council (WDC), where he has been Chief Executive since January 2016, during which time the council won a number of national awards for innovation and transformation.

He oversaw major projects such as the $40m rebuild of the wastewater treatment plant, a recalibration of WDC’s council-controlled organisations, and a $50m redevelopment of the Sarjeant Gallery.

WCC Chief Executive Barbara McKerrow is delighted with this latest addition to her Executive Leadership Team. “Kym brings with him significant experience and is a highly-respected local government leader,” she says.

“Whanganui District Council has enjoyed considerable success during his time there and the city has benefitted greatly as a result. We look forward to him joining us at a crucial time as we face the challenge of delivering our bold and ambitious Long-Term Plan for the next 10 years.”

Mr Fell says that first and foremost his priority is always putting the customer first.

“The Chief Customer and Community Officer is a great opportunity which I could not turn down. I am really looking forward to building on the great work of Wellington City Council, particularly when it comes to creating a ‘customer-centric’ environment where staff are empowered to deliver outstanding customer service.

“From day one at Whanganui, my focus was to make the Council more user-friendly and accessible to the community, which involved change and a shift away from bureaucracy and resistance.

“I am also excited to be joining an executive leadership team who are forward-thinking, innovative and solutions-focused, and to be leading a number of high performing teams within a larger, more diverse metropolitan environment.

“The timing for this move was right, as I made a commitment to Mayor Hamish McDouall that I would see through the adoption of Whanganui’s Long-Term Plan 2021-2031, before exploring opportunities outside of the region.

“The skills, experiences and challenges Whanganui has provided me will definitely support me in this new role.”

Mr Fell will take up his new position on 1st November.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 24/8: 148 Overall Cases


There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 148. Of these 41 new cases, 19 are female and 22 are male. 31 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Asian and seven are European.
The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 137 and 11 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist


Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>



 
 


National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 