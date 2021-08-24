Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Keep Yourselves, Your Property And Your Belongings Safe

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police would like to remind members of the public to keep their property and valuables secure, while we remain at Alert Level 4.

There are a number of simple measures that can be taken to keep your property safe.

Doors and windows left open provide a perfect opportunity for thieves to snatch items without being detected.

Even if you're at home make sure your phone, wallet, keys, cash and other valuables are secure and out of sight.

If you're working in the garden or away from your front door, make sure your home is secure.

Also make sure you keep valuable items away from windows where they can be easily seen by passers-by.

We also urge motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked and parked in well-lit areas, and if possible out of sight from the road.

If you do need to leave home, make sure your premises are secure when you leave and alarms are activated if you have them.

Police offer the following advice to help keep your home and vehicles safe:

  • Lock your doors and windows.
  • Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables.
  • Keep valuables out of sight. 
  • Install an alarm system, get sensor lights fitted.
  • Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.
  • Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don't give the burglar a place to hide.
  • Join or form a neighbourhood support group.
  • Always take keys with you when you leave your vehicle.
  • Always lock your vehicle when you leave it.
  • Close all windows, including sunroofs.
  • Park in well-lit areas if possible. 
  • Don't leave valuables in your vehicle.

No matter what alert level we are in, Police’s focus will remain on supporting New Zealanders and making sure they are safe, protected and informed.

We will continue to be highly visible in our communities and on our roads, including stopping vehicles to speak with drivers.

We continue to encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious in their community or on the road, or anyone who has been the victim of crime, to get in touch with us.

If it is happening now call 111. If it has already happened call 105.

