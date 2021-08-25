Bookings essential at Arena clinic

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) are reminding people that bookings are required for vaccinations at the pop drive-through clinic at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena.

The site opened bookings to anyone aged 30 and over on Wednesday. The clinic will run until Friday, between 9.40am to 4.30pm.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said the Arena clinic was for booked appointments only, so people must ensure they had an appointment prior to arrival.

“To ensure we can manage the demand for the vaccine, we are asking people to make a booking. Appointments reduce long waiting times for you and help us to look after our staff,” Ms Warren said.

“We are also unfortunately unable to let people substitute a prior booking at another location to come to this clinic.

“If you have a prior booking at another location, such as Palmerston North Central, please proceed to your initial booking as planned.”

Those peoplewith booked appointments are urged to bring food, water and entertainment in the event of a longer than anticipated wait.

“Our teams are doing everything we can to get people through the clinic in a safe and efficient manner but it is worth just having some food and drink on hand in case there are delays.

“I would like to remind the community there are enough vaccines for everyone who needs it”

Vehicles are asked to enter the CET through Gate 3, on Cuba Street, with traffic management plans in place for potential queues on Pascal St.

MDHB encourages anyone aged 30 and over to book their vaccine now at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz.

Alternatively, you can call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. All calls are free, and the team is available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week. You can ask for an interpreter if you need one.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the MidCentral region, visit: https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz.

© Scoop Media

