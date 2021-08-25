Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bookings essential at Arena clinic

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 1:05 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) are reminding people that bookings are required for vaccinations at the pop drive-through clinic at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena.

The site opened bookings to anyone aged 30 and over on Wednesday. The clinic will run until Friday, between 9.40am to 4.30pm.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said the Arena clinic was for booked appointments only, so people must ensure they had an appointment prior to arrival.

“To ensure we can manage the demand for the vaccine, we are asking people to make a booking. Appointments reduce long waiting times for you and help us to look after our staff,” Ms Warren said.

“We are also unfortunately unable to let people substitute a prior booking at another location to come to this clinic.

“If you have a prior booking at another location, such as Palmerston North Central, please proceed to your initial booking as planned.”

Those peoplewith booked appointments are urged to bring food, water and entertainment in the event of a longer than anticipated wait.

“Our teams are doing everything we can to get people through the clinic in a safe and efficient manner but it is worth just having some food and drink on hand in case there are delays.

“I would like to remind the community there are enough vaccines for everyone who needs it”

Vehicles are asked to enter the CET through Gate 3, on Cuba Street, with traffic management plans in place for potential queues on Pascal St.

MDHB encourages anyone aged 30 and over to book their vaccine now at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz.

Alternatively, you can call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. All calls are free, and the team is available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week. You can ask for an interpreter if you need one.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the MidCentral region, visit: https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 25/8: 210 Overall Cases


There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 210. Of these 62 new cases, 36 are female and 26 are male. 40 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Māori, seven are Asian, five are European, and as yet, the ethnicity is unknown of seven. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 198 and 12 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist


Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 