Reopening Travel From Australia In September

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

People will be able to return from Australia to New Zealand in September with the resumption of red flights from several cities in Australia. The ‘red’ flights will require travellers to book their 14-day stay in managed isolation, have a negative pre-departure test, and the normal rules around paying for their stay will apply.

MIQ vouchers and flights will be available for travel on a limited number of dates in September from a select number of locations.

“We are aware that a number of New Zealanders in Australia have been unable to return since the suspension of quarantine-free travel with Australia in July, so I am very pleased that flights from Australia will resume to bring more people home”, said Brigadier Rose King, Joint Head of MIQ.

“People will need to secure a voucher for MIQ in the same way everyone else returning to New Zealand does and there is high demand right now. The current outbreak in New Zealand is putting extra pressure on MIQ capacity, as MIQ facilities are being used for all positive COVID-19 cases.

“Please do not contact airlines at this early stage, further information will be made available in advance of the flights opening for bookings.”

People with an urgent need to travel are encouraged to check the MIQ website to see if they meet the requirements for an emergency allocation. Travellers who wish to apply for an Emergency Allocation should apply as soon as possible.

Travellers from Australia will need to book an MIQ voucher via the MIAS system and have a pre-departure test. Travellers will have pay for their stay in MIQ if they are liable and not eligible for a fee waiver.

A timeline on when the MIQ vouchers will be released and the flights open for booking will be announced in the next few days. People should check for updates on the “Travel with Australia” page on the ‘Unite against COVID-19’ website.

