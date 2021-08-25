Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Updates to Environment Guide website now complete

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

 

EDS has recently undertaken a comprehensive review of its Environment Guide website: http://www.environmentguide.org.nz/

“The Environment Guide is an online guide providing reliable information about the Resource Management Act 1991 and other environmental legislation. It is written in plain language and is easy to use, making it a great source for those wanting to participate more effectively in environmental decision-making processes,” said EDS Solicitor Cordelia Woodhouse.

“The last substantial update of the Environment Guide was undertaken in 2018. Since that time there have been significant changes in the law.

“At a high level, changes were made to incorporate the following instruments:

  • The Resource Management Amendment Act 2020, and aspects of the the Resource Management Amendment Act 2017 not captured by previous update
  • The Essential Freshwater reform instruments, including:
    • National Policy Statement for Freshwater Management 2020
    • The Resource Management (National Environmental Standards for Freshwater) Regulations 2020
    • Resource Management (Stock Exclusion) Regulations 2020
  • National Policy Statement for Urban Development 2020
  • The Resource Management (National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture) Regulations 2020
  • The first set of National Planning Standards
  • Aotearoa New Zealand Biodiversity Strategy 2020
  • Proposed National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity

“Revisions were also made throughout the guide to reflect current jurisprudence and Waitangi Tribunal findings.

“Changes to resource management system are occurring at significant pace and further changes to the Guide will be required to ensure it is kept up to date. Most notably, updates will be required once the Natural and Built Environment Act is passed,” Ms Woodhouse concluded.

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

