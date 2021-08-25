Police Identify Woman Found Deceased In Hataitai

Police have identified a body located at Hataitai Beach, Evans Bay Parade, in Wellington around 9:45am today.

The death of the 64-year-old Hataitai woman remains unexplained at this stage, and enquiries are continuing.

A post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow, 26 August.

Police extend our sympathies to the deceased’s family and friends.

As part of our inquiries, Police are asking for members of the public in the Evans Bay Parade, Hataitai Beach area between 5:30am and 9:30am today, who saw a woman dressed in sportswear, to contact Police.

If you can help, ring Wellington Police on (04) 381 2077.

© Scoop Media

