Police appeal for sightings of missing Bombay teen
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public to help find Kylie White,
who went missing from her Bombay home yesterday.
The 18-year-old was last seen at
her home about 6pm yesterday, and her family reported her
missing when she couldn’t be located shortly
afterwards.
Police are making a number of enquiries and
believe she may have received a lift into Pukekohe and was
dropped off at the Z station where she has walked off,
stating she intended to head to Auckland.
Kylie has
Aspergers and learning difficulties and Police and her
family have concerns for her welfare. They want to ensure
she is safe.
She is described as about 165cm tall, with
shoulder length reddish brown hair and was last seen wearing
a turquoise green jumper with dark blue track pants. She was
wearing socks but no shoes.
Anyone who may have seen her
in the Bombay, Pukekohe or wider Auckland area is urged to
call Police immediately.
If you see her please call
111.
Anyone with information to help us find her can also
contact 105 quoting file number
210825/8462.
