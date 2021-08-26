Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Turning a vision into reality: making intensification happen

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


Proposals that have the potential to transform life in Nelson’s city centre – creating homes, bringing more people to our streets, and helping to create a people-focused, destination city – are ready to receive community feedback.

Te Ara ō Whakatū, Nelson’s City Centre Spatial Plan, and the Kāinga Ora housing proposal will open for public feedback on Monday, 30 August 2021, following a full meeting of Nelson City Council held on Thursday, 26 August.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said Nelson’s city centre and affordable housing are priorities in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan.

“You can see in these proposals how things such as planning, housing and infrastructure interact. Progress on these key issues is critical to our community’s wellbeing.”

After six months of engagement with our community, Te Ara ō Whakatū, Nelson’s Draft City Centre Spatial Plan, delivers a 30-year vision for the future of our Smart Little City. 

The plan proposes eight actions that would guide future development in Nelson. These include giving people priority on our central streets, more great places linked by laneways, a greater focus on our cultural identity, increased urban greening and greater opportunities for play.

Chair of the Urban Development Sub-committee, Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar, has been leading the Spatial Plan development and said early conversations between the team behind Te Ara ō Whakatū and more than 50 community groups, was one of Council’s most extensive and rewarding pre-engagement processes.

“Nelson’s city centre is often the focus of submissions to Council plans. If one thing links those submissions, it’s passion. People are passionate about the future of their city centre, it’s our soul and our heartbeat, and Te Ara ō Whakatū sets out a clear vision for change. And in our engagement so far, the one uniting factor is that everyone believes change is necessary.”

To support the Te Ara ō Whakatū goal of 2000 people living in our city centre by 2050, Council has been looking at its property portfolio and working with Kāinga Ora to identify sites for housing development.

A proposal to sell Council-owned property at 69 to 101 Achillies Ave and 42 Rutherford Street to Kāinga Ora for development into about 175 affordable and social homes is also open for community feedback. 

“This proposal makes sense on so many levels. Kāinga Ora are uniquely placed to provide the scale of social and affordable housing we require, bring intensification to our City Centre, and provide much-needed housing,” Deputy Mayor Edgar said.

“Dr Kay Saville-Smith, Director of the Centre for Research, Evaluation, and Social Assessment, presented to the Urban Development Sub-committee last year and spoke about the need to address housing for the ‘missing middle’. These are people with relatively secure, low-to-middle income jobs who still struggle to access and afford secure housing. With employment disruption, they can very quickly require social housing. Dr Saville-Smith’s advice identifies this as a critical gap in Nelson’s housing supply.”

Complementing both consultations was a Council application to the latest round of infrastructure investment from central government. The $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) is targeted at increasing housing supply across Aotearoa. It aims to increase the pace and scale of housing delivery by helping to fund the critical infrastructure needed for developments.

Council’s application to the IAF makes the case for central government investment in the ringroad watermain, wastewater network, and the Linear Park – Active Transport Corridor proposed in Te Ara ō Whakatū. This important work would allow for increased development on the site/s of the proposed Kāinga Ora developments, and housing development throughout the city centre.

To find out more and provide feedback, please visit shape.nelson.govt.nz. Anyone who is unable to access the consultations online should call our Customer Service Team on 03 546 0200.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 26/8: 277 Overall Cases


There are 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 277. One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as not a case after being confirmed as a false positive. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 263 and in Wellington it is 14. The two new Wellington cases are household contacts of a current case and were in isolation during their infectious period... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 


Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 