Wellington City Council Approves Representation Review

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 6:31 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council has today approved community consultation for its Representation Review Initial Proposal, a requirement on Council following its decision in May to establish a Māori ward.

The review will seek submissions on the total number of councillors, whether any councillors should be elected at-large (by the whole city), the number of wards (electoral subdivisions), the boundaries, names, and number of councillors for each ward and what community boards there should be (if any).

Four broad options were investigated and reported on to Councillors. These are:

• Status quo plus Māori ward plus variations on the status quo

• 5 general wards plus one Māori ward and some councillors at-large

• 3 general wards plus one Māori ward and some councillors at-large

• 6 general wards plus one Māori ward and some councillors at-large

“We are statutorily required to undertake a representation review every 6 years. The last review was only for the 2019 election, and the only reason a review is required this time is because we’ve already made the decision to establish a Maori ward,” said Mayor Andy Foster.

“Because of that, and the Maori ward decision only being made in May we have not had the time to undertake the analysis or the early community engagement which a full review would ideally require. On that basis, and because of the substantial number of major issues we will be putting in front of our community over the pre Christmas period, we did not want to add a substantial change to the electoral arrangements.”.

“Council and community are about to enter into major governance work and consultation on hugely important issues such as the larger components of Let’s Get Wellington Moving, a new District Plan, our Cycleways Plan, Solid Waste management plan, a new Economic Strategy and much more. Agreeing on the status quo with the addition of the Māori ward seems the sensible option at this time.

“In agreeing to this review and consultation we are sending a clear message; this council understands our community is evolving in a way that, directs openness to Te Tiriti o Waitangi – The Treaty of Waitangi and is seeking more inclusive representation if we are live in a city of equality.”

Deputy Mayor Free noted that there are pros and cons with all the options, including that over time the current representation (ratio of councillors to number of residents) has become less balanced in some wards.

However, communities are being asked at present to take on board a lot of change, and it must be asked whether changing the ward system is a high priority for the city right now, said Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

“It may make more sense to have a comprehensive review in three years’ time, once we know the outcome of the review of local government. Also, the change to have iwi representatives and a Maori Ward will have had time to bed in and we will have the results of the 2023 Census.”

“However, this is a matter for the public to determine and we welcome hearing their views.”

Cr Jill Day said Wellingtonians strongly supported the creation of a Maori ward to honour our commitments under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, today we have taken another step towards doing that.

“The creation of a Maori ward should not trigger wholesale change; it’s about correcting an historic wrong. The law shouldn’t require a city-wide review of representation when a Maori ward is introduced, and I hope the Government will reform this area of law.”

Public consultation on the Council’s Representation Review Initial Proposal will commence 4 September ending 4 October with a meeting 12 October for oral submissions.

© Scoop Media

