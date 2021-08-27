Hawke's Bay Police Pleased With Public's Compliance Under Alert Level 4

Hawke's Bay Police have undertaken 2,248 pandemic-related activities across

the Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti areas.

This included 1,076 reassurance patrols, 497 reassurance patrols at essential

businesses such as supermarkets and 294 checks on businesses operating when

they should not be.

In Hawke's Bay yesterday 264 pandemic-related activities were carrioed-out,

including 88 reassurance patrols and 80 visits to essential businesses.

Hawke's Bay Area Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore says the vast majority

of people are sticking to the rules and where Police are finding breaches

they are initially engaging with the public and educating them.

He says Police has issued six warnings to date and have made only one arrest

overnight for disorderly behaviour.

"It is pleasing to see so many Hawke's Bay people staying home in their

bubble and only heading out when they absolutely need to, I am really proud

of our community making a real effort to stick to the rules about being out

and about – keep up the good work Eastern District.’

© Scoop Media

