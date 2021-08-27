Hawke's Bay Police Pleased With Public's Compliance Under Alert Level 4
Friday, 27 August 2021, 6:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hawke's Bay Police have undertaken 2,248 pandemic-related
activities across
the Hawke's Bay and Tairawhiti
areas.
This included 1,076 reassurance patrols, 497
reassurance patrols at essential
businesses such as
supermarkets and 294 checks on businesses operating
when
they should not be.
In Hawke's Bay yesterday
264 pandemic-related activities were
carrioed-out,
including 88 reassurance patrols and 80
visits to essential businesses.
Hawke's Bay Area
Commander Inspector Lincoln Sycamore says the vast
majority
of people are sticking to the rules and where
Police are finding breaches
they are initially engaging
with the public and educating them.
He says Police has
issued six warnings to date and have made only one
arrest
overnight for disorderly behaviour.
"It is
pleasing to see so many Hawke's Bay people staying home in
their
bubble and only heading out when they absolutely
need to, I am really proud
of our community making a real
effort to stick to the rules about being out
and about
– keep up the good work Eastern
District.’
