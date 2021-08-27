Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement from Mayor Phil Goff on COVID-19 restrictions

Friday, 27 August 2021, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

“The government’s announcement that it is likely that Auckland will spend a month at alert level four is not welcome news. However, it will be accepted by most as being necessary in the circumstances of the rapid spread of the highly contagious delta variant across Auckland,” says Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

“All of us want to be back at level one as soon as possible. The lockdown has high costs to disruption of life and to workers and businesses not able to earn an income.

“However, what has happened in Sydney is a lesson that we have to take on board. To be effective, the lockdown needs to be swiftly implemented, be a hard lockdown and to stay in place until the spread of the virus has been suppressed.

“A partial lockdown incurs costs without being able to realise the benefits that we all enjoyed living relatively normally without the virus taking lives, causing large numbers of people to be ill and overwhelming our hospital system.

“It’s great that the rest of New Zealand will move down to level 3 next week and we celebrate their being able to do so.

“Auckland’s role as New Zealand’s gateway city however means that it has endured longer and more frequent restrictions and lockdowns than the rest of the country.

“It will be important for the government to recognise this and provide whatever assistance it can to help people in the region, who make up a third of the country’s population, to get through the costs that the lockdown will impose on them.

“Ongoing support such as the wage subsidy, assistance to Auckland Transport, which has to keep essential services going without normal fairs to offset those costs, and ensuring vaccination in the Auckland region is carried out as quickly as possible are among the ways the government can help,” Mayor Goff said.

“Remember this weekend to stay the course. Stay home except for essential purposes like grocery shopping, getting vaccinated, or getting a test if you have symptoms or have been advised to do so by health authorities.

“If we observe the rules and work together, we can once again stamp out the virus and ensure we get back to normality more quickly. But all of us have to play our part.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19: NZ south of Auckland to shift to level 3 at midnight Tuesday


All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level three at midnight Tuesday, but Auckland is likely to stay at level 4 for two weeks, the prime minister has confirmed. Auckland and Northland will remain at level 4, with decisions on that to be considered on Monday... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic


Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>



 
 



National: Afghan allies must not be left behind following Kabul terror
New Zealand must urgently step up plans to evacuate our Afghan allies from Afghanistan following the deadly terror attack at Kabul’s international airport, says Leader of the Opposition Judith Colllins... More>>

ALSO:



Governance and Administration Committee: Have your say on self-identification changes
The Governance and Administration Committee has opened an inquiry into the changes proposed in supplementary order paper (SOP) 59 on the Births, Deaths, Marriages, and Relationships Registration Bill. The committee is calling for submissions on this inquiry... More>>

National: Prime Minister’s suspension of Parliament is wrong

The Prime Minister has advised me that she is unilaterally suspending parliament, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says. “I have expressed that a one week suspension of Parliament is all the National Party will support. However, the Prime Minister has indicated that she expects it will continue longer than that... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 