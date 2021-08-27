Police Enforcement To Continue In Alert Level 4
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:
Police
around the country will step up their visibility and road
patrols to
ensure people are complying with the Alert Level 4 restrictions, and staying
home.
With the
Alert Level remaining the same for the weekend, we ask
New
Zealanders to continue to ensure their movement away home is for essential
purposes only.
All Police
districts will ensure they have high visibility in the
community
where people are accessing essential services, and on the roads, to deter
travel that is not essential.
The vast majority of New Zealanders have
demonstrated an amazing level of
compliance, and we need to ensure their hard work and sacrifice is not
compromised by a few who deliberately break the rules.
People can expect that police will intensify
our enforcement of the Level 4
restrictions, and more people will be stopped and questioned about their
reason for moving away from home.
We are already prepared for
an alert level change and our planning includes a
more stringent approach to non-essential movement in the current Level 4.
Our operational planning is well-advanced and
we are ready to move quickly to
establish region-specific boundaries to enforce any alert level changes.
The
official locations for these will be publicised once the
Health Order has
been received.
New Zealanders have
responded well to the latest restrictions, and the
vast
majority of people have been doing the right thing.
As we have all through Alert Level 4, staff
will look to ensure people
understand the restrictions, but we will take enforcement action where
necessary.