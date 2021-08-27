Public Transport At Alert Level 3 From Wednesday
Friday, 27 August 2021, 6:42 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury
We were pleased to learn today that Canterbury will move
to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31
August.
Under Level 3, government advice is that
travel is still restricted and is only allowed for permitted
movement in your local area.
To read the full release
including information on contactless payments, timetables,
school services, mandatory face coverings, contact tracing
and bus interchange and lounge updates please see metro.co.nz.
Timaru
and MyWay by Metro updates are available at timaru.metro.co.nz.
For
more information contact media@ecan.govt.nz or
027 221
5259.
© Scoop Media
Covid-19: NZ south of Auckland to shift to level 3 at midnight Tuesday
All of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to alert level three at midnight Tuesday, but Auckland is likely to stay at level 4 for two weeks, the prime minister has confirmed. Auckland and Northland will remain at level 4, with decisions on that to be considered on Monday... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On how Delta has changed the endgame for the pandemic
Lockdown vs Delta. Day by day, New Zealand is learning whether a Level Four lockdown can confine and eventually defeat the Delta variant. Yes, the number of cases keep on increasing – but the increase (so far, cross fingers) is linear, and not exponential. So far for example, the cases are not near to doubling daily - as they can do when a virus infection is raging out of control... More>>