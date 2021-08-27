Public Transport At Alert Level 3 From Wednesday

We were pleased to learn today that Canterbury will move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August.

Under Level 3, government advice is that travel is still restricted and is only allowed for permitted movement in your local area.

To read the full release including information on contactless payments, timetables, school services, mandatory face coverings, contact tracing and bus interchange and lounge updates please see metro.co.nz.

Timaru and MyWay by Metro updates are available at timaru.metro.co.nz.

For more information contact media@ecan.govt.nz or 027 221 5259.

© Scoop Media