Central Ward By-election Extended To 24 September 2021

Wellington is currently in Alert Level 4 and today the Prime Minister announced this will continue until 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August at which time Wellington will move to Alert Level 3. Due to the current Alert Level Hutt City Council’s Electoral Officer has determined that the voting period for the Central Ward by-election will be extended by a fortnight to ensure electors have every opportunity to cast a vote. This decision is in line with the provisions of the Local Electoral Act 2001. Voting will now close at noon on Friday 24 September.

Voting started on 19 August and is by postal vote with papers arriving in the mail to households in the Central Ward from that date.

Under Alert Level 3 and 4 special voting booths cannot be operated from Council buildings which remain closed. If Alert Levels are lifted further this will be revisited says Hutt City Council Electoral Officer Bruce Hodgins.

Information about the by-election can be found at huttcity.govt.nz/centralward.

© Scoop Media

