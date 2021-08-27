Central Ward By-election Extended To 24 September 2021
Friday, 27 August 2021, 6:45 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council
Wellington is currently in Alert Level 4 and today the
Prime Minister announced this will continue until 11.59pm on
Tuesday 31 August at which time Wellington will move to
Alert Level 3. Due to the current Alert Level Hutt City
Council’s Electoral Officer has determined that the voting
period for the Central Ward by-election will be extended by
a fortnight to ensure electors have every opportunity to
cast a vote. This decision is in line with the provisions of
the Local Electoral Act 2001. Voting will now close at noon
on Friday 24 September.
Voting started on 19 August
and is by postal vote with papers arriving in the mail to
households in the Central Ward from that date.
Under
Alert Level 3 and 4 special voting booths cannot be operated
from Council buildings which remain closed. If Alert Levels
are lifted further this will be revisited says Hutt City
Council Electoral Officer Bruce Hodgins.
Information
about the by-election can be found at huttcity.govt.nz/centralward.
