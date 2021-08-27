Support For Taranaki King Country Whanganui Communities

The doors may be closed on MSD service centres, but teams are still hard at work.

MSD Regional Commissioner Gloria Campbell says people need food and essentials through COVID-19 lockdowns, and the ministry is urging those in urgent need to make contact and not try and go without.

“People can get in touch with us on freephone 0800 559 009, or through MyMSD, to find out what assistance may be available to them, including help with emergency housing and financial help to buy food.”

She says people do not need to be on a benefit to receive help but do need to meet an income test.

Staff will be working over the weekend with the 0800 phone lines open from

8am-5pm Saturday and 9am-1pm Sunday. People can call 0800 559 009.

“There’s more information on the MSD website, including information on how to access food grants.”

Meanwhile, work brokers continue to place people in jobs in businesses and organisations regarded as essential.

“There are essential worker positions available right now. Employers that are not operating in Alert Level 4 are still wanting to employ people and are taking referrals in preparation for when they can operate.”

Among the industries in Taranaki Whanganui and King Country needing staff are those in manufacturing including food manufacturing, agriculture and horticulture, security, and retail trade. Work brokers are the first point of contact for businesses requiring staff while people looking for work can visit Job Search on the Work and Income website.

