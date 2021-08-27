Serious Crash - SH43 - Stratford

Police are attending the scene of a serious crash on East Road in Stratford.

Staff were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at 6.30pm this

evening.

Police are not in a position at this time to confirm the single occupant's

injury status.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene and the road will be

closed for some time.

There are detours in place at Esk Road and State Highway 43 and at East Road

and Beaconsfield Road.




