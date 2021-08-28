HBRC Hastings By-election Vote Extended Until 24 September
Saturday, 28 August 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council
It has been decided to extend the election period for the
current Hastings By-election so that postal votes can now be
accepted until midday on Friday 24 September 2021.
The
decision was made by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s
Electoral Officer Leeanne Hooper after considering the
duration of the current Alert Level 4
lockdown.
“We’ve pushed out the date to receive
postal votes until 24 September to ensure that electors have
every opportunity to cast their vote,” says Ms
Hooper.
New Zealand is currently at Alert Level 4 and
will continue at this level until 11.59pm on Tuesday 31
August, at which time Hawke’s Bay and most of the rest of
the country will move to Alert Level 3, with the exception
of the Auckland and Northland regions.
This decision
is in line with the provisions of the Local Electoral Act
2001.
There is more information on the Regional
Council’s Hastings By-election at hbrc.govt.nz, search: #vote.
