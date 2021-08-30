New trustee appointments for Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust is pleased to announce that Dunedin based Alofa Lale and Cromwell based Andy Kilsby have been appointed as new trustees to the Trust and current trustee Malcolm Wong has been reappointed for a further term.

The new trustees replace Pip Laufiso and Gina Huakau who are stepping down from the Trust after completing their maximum terms.

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim welcomed the new trustees to the board and acknowledged retiring trustee’s significant contribution to the Trust.

“I wish to thank Pip and Gina for their valuable contribution. The persistence, hard work and genuine passion each has shown for the Trust over the past eight years has been greatly appreciated,” said Sim.

Pip and Gina have each brought their own unique perspective to the Trust and have contributed enormously to the oversight and use of the assets which have been entrusted to us for the ongoing benefit of the wide array of communities we serve, said Sim.

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger welcomed the new appointments.

“We are delighted to have Alofa and Andy appointed to the Trust, we look forward to the blend of skills and knowledge they will bring to the board.”

Newly appointed trustee Ms Alofa Lale said she was humbled by the opportunity to be part of a team who can build the capacity of our communities and are able to make dreams come true for others.

Mr Andy Kilsby said he was thrilled to be joining the Otago Community Trust.

“I am looking forward to working with my fellow trustees to advance the work of the Trust and provide benefit to the Otago community.”

Trustees are appointed to the Community Trust by the Minister of Finance, under the Community Trusts Act 1999. Trustees are selected for their professional or community-based experience and must live within the Trust's region.

The appointments are for an initial term of four years.

Trustees are responsible for managing funds of more than $320 million and distributing income for the benefit of Otago communities.

